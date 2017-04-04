DDP Loses His Cool, Drops “F-Bombs” In ESPN Radio Interview Gone Awry

The man who was trumpeted as the most positive person on the planet just this past Friday while enjoying his moment in the spotlight at the WWE Hall Of Fame induction ceremony did not exactly live up to the label during a recent media appearance.

Diamond Dallas Page, who took his rightful place in the coveted WWE Hall Of Fame as part of the 2017 class during WrestleMania Week this past weekend in Orlando, Florida, lost his cool during a radio appearance that went off the rails this week.

DDP appeared as a guest on “The Dan Le Batard Show,” a radio program featured and promoted by ESPN as part of the Disney Radio parent company, when he completely lost his cool, dropping multiple “F-bombs” before the interview segment was cut short.

Page was taking part in what seemed to be a pretty typical interview, discussing his WWE Hall Of Fame induction and his legendary pro wrestling career, when things quickly turned ugly after a couple of negative subjects from his past in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) were brought up.

The man sometimes referred to as “Positively Page” was asked about issues he has had in the past with legends such as “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair and “Big Poppa Pump” Scott Steiner, resulting in the mood of the conversation changing from “positive” to “negative” as quick as a hiccup.

When asked about his infamous backstage brawl with Scott Steiner in WCW — specifically the legend of Steiner allegedly trying to rip DDP’s eyes out, Page abruptly lost his cool and it wasn’t long after that when the interview was immediately cut off.

“Hey monkey, monkey, yo monkey,” started Page as soon as the topic came up. “Who the hell do you think you’re talking to,” he questioned.

A clearly agitated DDP continued to descend into the negative narrative that the hosts were seemingly fishing for by asking multiple questions of a similar nature in such a short span of time.

“Monkey, who the hell do you think you’re talking to,” said Page. “I’m Positively Page! You think I’m going to flame your garbage? Assh*le! F*ck you!”

Page dropped one more “F-bomb” and it was at that point that the interview was taken off the air.

Check out the complete Diamond Dallas Page interview, which begins at approximately the 20:00 minute mark of the media featured at ESPN.com.