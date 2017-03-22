DDP On Bischoff Inducting Him, Charlotte With Lady McMahon’s At D.C. Event

– As noted, Eric Bischoff will be the man to induct Diamond Dallas Page into the WWE Hall Of Fame during the induction ceremony scheduled for WrestleMania 33 weekend. DDP took to Twitter to comment on Bischoff inducting him. You can check out his comments below.

Hey guys!The wait is officially over! @EBischoff will be inducting me into the hall of fame. I am so honored.https://t.co/i0KCViGNe5 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) March 21, 2017

– Stephanie McMahon, Linda McMahon and Charlotte Flair were among the WWE personalities in attendance at the 35th Annual USO Metro DC Awards Dinner on Tuesday evening in Washington, D.C. Below is a photo Stephanie posted of the trio at the event.