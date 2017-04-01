DDP On Dusty Rhodes & His HOF Journey (Video), Cedric On Alicia, The Miz’s Dad

– Below is video of 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page after his induction in Orlando last night. An emotional Page talks about WWE Legend Dusty Rhodes, their close friendship and how Dusty led him to greatness.

– Cedric Alexander recently spoke with Charlotte Magazine to promote WrestleMania 33. He explained why his character being romantically involved with Alicia Fox earlier this year was funny to him:

“It’s funny, because I had joked around for years that if I were to ever have a fake romance with one of the ladies on the roster it would’ve been Alicia Fox. It was a joke. I didn’t think much of it … And yeah, it happened. It was awkward for a while, but we eventually came to understanding that it’s work, it’s not real, we’re not really dating.”

– Tom Phillips didn’t work the main broadcast of the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet pre-show last night but as seen below in the video with The Miz’s dad, he was on the red carpet interviewing the stars. WWE also posted this video of SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss and her mom on the red carpet: