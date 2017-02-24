DDP On His Reaction To WWE HOF Honor, Who Will Be Inducting Him

Former WWE and WCW Superstar Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with Myles for an interview.

During the discussion, DDP spoke about the honor of being chosen by WWE as one of the inductees into this year’s class of the WWE Hall Of Fame, who he would like to induct him during the ceremony and more.

Regarding his reaction to the news of his WWE Hall Of Fame, DDP said, “I never dreamed that I’d be a Hall Of Famer man. It wasn’t my mission in the beginning because I went from a manager, to a wrestler. You know, at 35 in a match, so to ever think that I would be in this spot.”

DDP continued, “I’m super honored and humbled to be here. When it comes to doing that speech, it’s gonna be bittersweet because the guy who would’ve inducted me would’ve been Dusty Rhodes. And without him being there it’s gonna – You can even hear it in my voice right? When I think about it. You know it hits me hard. So I’m really looking forward to it though man. It’s a dream come true.”

The master of the Diamond Cutter was also asked who will be inducting him during the ceremony held at WrestleMania 33 weekend this year.

“I’m not exactly sure yet but they got a couple of names that they read by me and – you know, I don’t think they want that out there yet,” said DDP. “But it’ll be someone who knows my career pretty well. I have a pretty extensive list after Dusty, Jake being the main name the way I look at it. But I’m not sure Jake can swing it that night. It’s gonna be emotional.”

Check out Myles’ complete interview with DDP above.