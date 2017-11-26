DDP Talks About His Pay In WCW, Shawn Michaels/DDP Yoga & More

Former WCW and WWE Superstar Diamond Dallas Page recently spoke with the folks from The Atlanta Business Chronicle for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On getting paid less as a top guy in WCW and suffering an injury after signing a big contract: “I started wrestling when I was 35, but my career didn’t take off until I was 40. When you look at me in the beginning of ’96 and at the end of ’96, I’m two different people. When my career took off like a rocket in ’97 – me against the nWo and Randy Savage – I wasn’t just a top guy, I was the top guy and then in ’98, I blew my back out. [$250,000 is] a lot of money in the real world, but for being on-top of the wrestling world, that sucks. I had just gotten that 3-year, multi-million dollar deal and that’s when I blew my back out.”

On his goal for his DDP Yoga program in the next four years: “I did what WWE did with the network, but I did it with fitness. Now, my goal is to be a $100 million company before I’m 65.”

On Shawn Michaels being the first WWE Superstar to use his DDP Yoga program: “I had just done the WWE: The Very Best of WCW Monday Nitro and while I was there I was shooting behind the scenes with Shawn Michaels, who was the first guy ever to do my program, which, along with his surgery, helped him get back in the ring. [Michaels] told me, ‘Jericho is hurting and I told him to call you.'”

