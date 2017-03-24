DDP Yoga Session On ESPN (Video), Emma & Summer Rae Video From ESports Event, WWE Stock

– As seen below, 2017 WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page appeared on ESPN SportsNation this week to discuss WrestleMania 33 weekend and lead the crew in a special DDP Yoga workshop:

– WWE stock was up 3.13% today, closing at $21.74 per share. Today’s high was $21.84 and the low was $21.09.

– We noted last week that Emma and Summer Rae were in New York City to participate in the E-Sports Celebrity Bootcamp special, which aired on Twitch. Below is a video package for the event, courtesy of Summer’s Instagram. It’s worth noting that the graphics for both RAW Superstars do not mention that they currently work for WWE. This appears to be something coordinated outside of the company.