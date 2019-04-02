Dean Ambrose Attacks After RAW, Teases WrestleMania 35 Appearance?

The dark segment after this week’s WrestleMania 35 go-home edition of RAW from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC saw Dean Ambrose come out to attack Baron Corbin following his main event win over Rey Mysterio.

Ambrose did not appear on this week’s RAW broadcast, but he lost the Last Man Standing main event to Drew McIntyre last week.

The dark segment saw Ambrose drop Corbin with a Dirty Deeds and then bow to the crowd. Ambrose hit the turnbuckles to pose and then pointed to the WrestleMania 35 sign, indicating he may be at the big event from MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Ambrose, who is expected to finish up with the company after Sunday’s big event, has not been announced for a WrestleMania 35 match as of this writing, but he could end up being in the 6th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, or he could make some sort of appearance in matches with his partners from The Shield – McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins vs. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar.