Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE After Wrestlemania 35?

As first reported by Wade Keller of PWTorch, former WWE Champion Dean Ambrose has given WWE his notice that he will not be signing a new contract and will be leaving the company after Wrestlemania 35.

Ambrose has reportedly been very frustrated with his creative direction in WWE since returning from injury and has stopped all negotiations with WWE, likely meaning that his departure is a foregone conclusion. Furthermore, his somewhat spontaneous loss of the Intercontinental Championship on an episode of Raw to Bobby Lashley and rather uneventful elimination from the Royal Rumble at the hands of Aleister Black indicate that something may be amiss.

Ambrose has been relatively successful in WWE, becoming one-third of The Shield, one of the most popular stables of all time, and accrued several championships throughout his six-plus year run on the main roster, including a reign with the WWE Championship, one United States Championship reign, three Intercontinental Championship reigns, and two reigns with the Raw Tag Team Championship with his former Shield stablemate Seth Rollins. He also won the Money in the Bank Ladder match in 2016 and was a Grand Slam Champion.

Ambrose will likely be a hot commodity on the independent circuit when he makes his WWE departure, as he made a name for himself there before under the ring name Jon Moxley. He is perhaps best known for his time in Combat Zone Wrestling. He will also likely draw the attention of All Elite Wrestling and other major promotions.