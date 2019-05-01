It looks like Dean Ambrose is returning to the indies with his former ring name, Jon Moxley.

A verified Twitter account with the Jon Moxley name has tweeted out a promo that shows Ambrose apparently breaking out of prison, which could be a reference to his WWE departure. As we’ve noted, Ambrose left the company after being unhappy with the way he had been used.

Ambrose’s WWE contract reportedly expired on April 30. The Moxley Twitter account made their first and only post just a few minutes after midnight on May 1.

The header and profile image for the account features Ambrose. The bio for the account reads like this: “Professional.wrestler.”

Ambrose wrestled his last match for WWE at the recent live event in Moline, IL. He teamed with Roman Reigns and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to defeat Baron Corbin, Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley, in a match that aired live on the WWE Network as The Shield’s Last Chapter.

There’s no word yet on where Ambrose will end up, but there’s been obvious speculation on AEW. Stay tuned for updates on his return to the indies and when he may be able to appear.