Dean Ambrose Reportedly Finishing Up With WWE

Dean Ambrose is set to leave WWE soon, according to PWTorch.

Ambrose’s contract expires after WrestleMania 35 in April and he has reportedly given his notice that he will not re-sign. It’s possible he leaves sooner if there are no plans for him.

Ambrose was reportedly offered a new contract weeks ago, one that would include a significant pay raise, but he chose not to negotiate and instead informed officials this past weekend in Phoenix that he would not be re-signing. Ambrose has reportedly been frustrated with his spot in the company for a while now.

There’s no word yet on if Renee Young will be leaving but we will keep you updated.