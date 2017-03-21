Dean Ambrose Talks About The Possibility Of Turning Heel

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose recently spoke with Sportskeeda to promote next Sunday’s WrestleMania 33 mega-event in Orlando, Florida.

During the interview, Ambrose touched on the possibility of turning heel in the near future.

“I go out there and just try to be myself,” Ambrose said. “Whatever mood I’m in is kind of the version of me you’re going to get that day. I go out and do me and what I feel like and I don’t really think too much about it.

Ambrose continued, “There’s a lot I still want to do in my career and there’s going to be a whole other chapter in the future.”

Check out the complete Dean Ambrose interview at Sportskeeda.com.

WrestleMania 33 takes place live from Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2nd. Join us here on 4/2 for live results coverage of the show.