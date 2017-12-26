Dean Ambrose To Miss WrestleMania 34?

As noted, Dean Ambrose underwent surgery last week in Alabama to repair a right biceps injury. We later noted that WWE officials were hoping Ambrose would be back in the ring within 2-4 months but it was announced on RAW tonight that Ambrose may be out of action for up to 9 months, meaning he will likely miss WrestleMania 34.

Below is WWE’s latest update on Ambrose’s status:

Dean Ambrose injury will keep him out approximately nine months

Following Dean Ambrose’s successful surgery last Tuesday night to repair a high-grade triceps tendon injury, Michael Cole took a moment during the Dec. 25 episode of Raw to confirm that The Lunatic Fringe will be out of action for approximately nine months.

Ambrose’s successful procedure was performed by Dr. Jeffrey Dugas in Birmingham, Ala., and took around 40 minutes.

“He tore some of the distal triceps tendon where it attaches to the forearm bone, called the olecranon,” Dr. Dugas told WWE.com. “He basically tore about 50 percent of the triceps tendon away from the bone. So yesterday we repaired that back down to the bone where it tore off of. The surgery was very straightforward; we removed all of the extra bursal tissue — all of that extra swollen stuff around his elbow.”

Dugas added that Ambrose has begun physical therapy, starting with light range-of-motion exercises.