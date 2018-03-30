Dean Ambrose Update, Dash Wilder Hypes Battle Royal, Bobby Roode’s Theme

– Bourbon Street band The Soul Rebels, who The New Day previously brought to SmackDown in June 2017, recently hit the streets of New Orleans to perform various WWE theme songs to generate buzz for WrestleMania 34. WWE posted this video of the band performing Bobby Roode’s “Glorious Domination” theme song:

– Dean Ambrose and Renee Young have been spotted in Birmingham, Alabama this week, indicating that Ambrose is back working with WWE doctors as he rehabs the triceps tear and works towards a WWE ring return. PWInsider notes that Ambrose was seen wearing a sling around town.

Ambrose has been out of action since December and it was reported then that he would be out for 9 months, forcing him to miss WrestleMania 34. We noted last week that Ambrose was pulled from all WrestleMania Axxess appearances and replaced by WWE Hall of Famers Ric Flair & Sting. Ambrose was also pulled from several World of Wheels convention appearances earlier this month.

– Dash Wilder took to Twitter this week and wrote the following on The Revival’s 2017 and how they will fix everything with a win in the fifth annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34. WWE currently has Wilder, Scott Dawson, Matt Hardy, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Tyler Breeze, Fandango and Tye Dillinger confirmed for the match.