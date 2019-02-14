Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax Still Happening In A WWE Ring?

While Dean Ambrose vs. Nia Jax will not be happening at the February 22 WWE live event in Jonesboro, Arkansas, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the idea of doing an intergender match at some point is still very much alive.

The Observer notes that the issue isn’t with WWE officials being dead-set against the match as it’s just not happening at the live event in Arkansas, and it depends on the new creative direction that they take with Ambrose over the next two months.

For those who missed it, below is the advertisement that aired locally for the match, billed as an “intergender special attraction match” between the two.