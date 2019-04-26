Wrestling veteran Dean Malenko will make his first post-WWE appearance at the Starrcast II convention in Las Vegas next month. Starrcast is taking place alongside the AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show takes place on May 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

As we have previously reported; Malenko left WWE this week after working behind-the-scenes with the company since retiring from the ring in 2001. It was originally reported that he quit the company, however other another reports have stated that he was let go.

Malenko is an in-ring legend, with most of his most revered work taking place in the WCW promotion. Dean was brought to WWE back in 2000 alongside Eddie Guerrero, Perry Saturn and Chris Benoit. The four men formed the ‘Radicalz’ stable and were heavily prominent in the company’s mid card throughout 2000 and 2001. If you have not seen the Backlash bout between Malenko and Scotty 2 Hotty it is well worth checking out on WWE Network.

There has been speculation that Malenko would ending up with All Elite Wrestling. This Starrcast appearance will surely help fuel those rumors due to the relationship between Starrcast and AEW.

