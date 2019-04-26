Wrestling veteran Dean Malenko will make his first post-WWE appearance at the Starrcast II convention in Las Vegas next month. Starrcast is taking place alongside the AEW ‘Double or Nothing’ event in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show takes place on May 25th at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
As we have previously reported; Malenko left WWE this week after working behind-the-scenes with the company since retiring from the ring in 2001.
Malenko is an in-ring legend, with most of his most revered work taking place in the WCW promotion.
There has been speculation that Malenko would ending up with All Elite Wrestling. This Starrcast appearance will surely help fuel those rumors due to the relationship between Starrcast and AEW.
This Superstarr is known as The Man of a 1000 holds!! He's held championships all over the world…
