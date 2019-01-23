Details On Indie Stars Starting At The WWE PC Next Month

Several notable names are scheduled to begin working under their WWE deals at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando next month. Raj Giri of WrestlingINC has reported the following names confirmed to start in early February:

* Former Impact X Division Champion Trevor Lee

* Former TNA Gut Check winner Sam Shaw

* Former Mae Young Classic competitor Karen Q

* Former Mae Young Classic competitor Rachael Ellering

* Former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion ACH

* Canadian indie tag team 3.0 (Shane Matthews, Scott Parker)

* Australian indie star Jonah Rock

* Australian indie star Elliot Sexton

* Former Monster Factory Heavyweight Champion Nick Comoroto