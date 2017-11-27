Details On Post-WM34 Episodes Of RAW & SD! Live, Sasha Banks On RAW Match

– Featured below, courtesy of WWE’s official YouTube channel, is a backstage interview with Sasha Banks. In the video, “The Boss” talks about her scheduled six-woman tag-team match alongside Mickie James and Bayley against Paige, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at tonight’s RAW.

– The post-WrestleMania 34 episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live will be taking place on April 9th and April 10th next year from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. Tickets for the shows are scheduled to go on sale on December 8th.