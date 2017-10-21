Details On Two New Reality TV Shows WWE Is Working On

WWE officials are looking to add more reality TV series to their programming, expanding their partnership with Bunim-Murray Productions, according to PWInsider. Bunim-Murray currently produces Total Bellas and Total Divas on the E! network.

Two concepts for potential shows have been floated in the last several weeks. We’ve noted over the past few years how officials have wanted to bring back the Diva Search and one show would be some sort of combination of the Diva Search, Tough Enough and the competition era of WWE NXT, seeking out a new female WWE Superstar. The idea pitched has competitors going on the road with WWE on a tour bus. There would be weekly competitions with eliminations and the winner of the show would receive a WWE contract.

The second concept would be similar to Total Bellas but would focus on Maryse and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Maryse, who are expecting their first child together in early 2018. The series would focus on their work with WWE, their personal lives and life as a married couple in Hollywood. The show would also feature Dolph Ziggler, who is best friends with the couple in real life.

Both concepts are being developed as shows that would be sold to broadcast TV partners, not as WWE Network exclusives. No word yet on when production might begin as neither concept is 100% confirmed but these are the projects that have recently been worked on.