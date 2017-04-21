Details On WWE’s Dream Family Vacation Contest, Braun Strowman – Big Show, WWE Stock

– Cathy Kelley looks at Braun Strowman and Big Show imploding the ring during Monday’s RAW main event, Braun’s response to a fan petition and more in this new WWE Digital video:

– WWE stock was up 0.66% on Thursday, closing at $21.27 per share. The high was $21.34 and the low was $20.98.

– WWE is running a new contest where fans can win a “Dream Family Vacation” to Universal Studios with Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Details are at this link and below is a promo: