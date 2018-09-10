Details On The WWE Network One-Man Show Special With Mick Foley

WWE Network will air a special on WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley on Sunday after the Hell In the Cell pay-per-view goes off the air. The pay-per-view is scheduled to end at 10:30pm EST. The Foley special is scheduled to run for 1.5 hours.

This was filmed back in late June at Mr. Smalls Theatre in Pittsburgh and featured Jeremy Borash as the emcee. The event featured a live Q&A but was said to be shorter than Foley’s usual one-man shows. Nita Strauss, who performed the theme song for WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at WrestleMania 34, performed Foley’s theme as he came out to the stage.

Below is the synopsis for the special:

“Join WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley for a special one-man show, examining the most infamous match in the Hardcore Legend’s career!”