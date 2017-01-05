Dixie Carter Addresses TNA Majority Ownership Sale: “I’m Moving To A New Position”

As noted, TNA officially announced this week that the Anthem Sports & Entertainment company has officially purchased and acquired majority ownership of the pro wrestling promotion.

In addition to the comments from Ed Nordholm, the Executive Vice President of Anthem Sports & Entertainment, which were included in the press release that we published this morning, longtime TNA President Dixie Carter has also addressed the news.

Dixie Carter noted that TNA worked hard to find “the right company” that would acquire the promotion. Additionally, Dixie mentioned that she will now move on to a new position within Anthem Wrestling Exhibitions, LLC., the new parent-company of TNA that was formed by Anthem Sports & Entertainment.

“I’m excited to move to a new position and work with Anthem on their global strategic plan,” Carter said on Wednesday.

“Anthem has been a great partner for many years,” added Carter. “We have worked hard to find the right company who would acquire TNA, use its strategic influence and have a long-term commitment to the brand. TNA’s incredible fans, talent and staff deserved to see the brand continue to thrive after 15+ years of incredible growth.”

Carter concluded, “I am confident TNA IMPACT Wrestling is going to be a huge part of [Anthem’s] success.”