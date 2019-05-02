It looks like former TNA President Dixie Carter may have been filming for WWE again.

Carter revealed on Instagram that she was spending a rainy night in Stamford, CT last night, where WWE’s headquarters and TV studios are located. She made another post, with a photo of EC3, who was her storyline nephew in TNA, and it looks like that could have been taken at WWE’s studios. Carter made another post today that said she had a “fun day filming TV” and used the “#family” hashtag, which could be a reference to EC3. That photo was taken at a green room in Connecticut.

Dixie previously filmed for a WWE 24 special on WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle in 2017. She congratulated WWE on signing her “nephew” EC3 when he was called to the main roster last year.

You can see Dixie’s posts below: