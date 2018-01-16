Dixie Carter On EC3’s Future, Updated Impact Line-Up For This Week, The Question Mark

– Below is the latest episode of The Question Mark from Impact, featuring Impact stars discussing their favorite super heroes. The video features McKenzie Mitchell, Josh Mathews, Laurel Van Ness, Jake Crist, Sami Callihan, Dave Crist and Dezmond Xavier.

– Below is the updated line-up for Thursday’s Impact Wrestling episode on POP TV:

* Barbed Wire Massacre: OVE & Sami Callihan vs. Impact Tag Team Champions The LAX

* Motor City Mayhem: Alberto El Patron vs. Johnny Impact vs. Global Champion Eli Drake

* Dezmond Xavier vs. X Division Champion Taiji Ishimori

* Rosemary vs. KC Spinelli

The Motor City Mayhem match was taped back on December 3rd, 2017 at a Border City Wrestling event in Belleville, Michigan.

– As noted, Ethan Carter III was among the talents that finished up with Impact at the recent set of TV tapings in Orlando. There are rumors of EC3 returning to WWE now as the company has interest in signing him. Former TNA President Dixie Carter, who was introduced as EC3’s aunt in the storylines, tweeted the following on his Impact departure: