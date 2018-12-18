Dixie Carter Reacts To “Nephew” EC3 Going To WWE’s Main Roster

Former TNA President Dixie Carter took to Twitter today and reacted to her “nephew” EC3 getting called up from WWE NXT to the main roster.

Dixie wrote, “So proud of you E! Congrats to @wwe too… Can’t wait to watch you hold those major titles in the air. Love you, Aunt D #toponepercent #wwe #raw #smackdown”

EC3 was introduced into the TNA storylines back in 2013 as Dixie’s nephew, Ethan Carter III. WWE dropped that name and kept the EC3 nickname when he signed back in January of this year.

Below is Dixie’s tweet: