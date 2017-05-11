DIY Talk Takeover Ladder Match (Video), Vince McMahon Congratulates Bryan & Brie, Total Divas

– As noted, the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at “Takeover: Chicago” on May 21st will be a Ladder Match with The Authors of Pain defending against DIY. In the video below, Christy St. Cloud talks to the #1 contenders about the match.

Tommaso Ciampa promises they’re going to bring a war like The Authors have never experienced at Takeover. Johnny Gargano says DIY has been searching for their moment for a long time and at Takeover they will climb the ladder, rung by rung, and then will have their moment as two-time NXT Tag Team Champions.

– Going into tonight’s season 6 finale, WWE issued a poll asking fans which Total Divas couple they would want to double date with – The Miz & Maryse, John Cena & Nikki Bella, Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella, Natalya & Tyson Kidd, Naomi & Jimmy Uso, Lana & Rusev or Renee Young & Dean Ambrose. As of this writing, 42% voted for Renee & Dean while 22% voted for John & Nikki, 11% went with Bryan & Brie, 10% with Miz & Maryse, 7% for Lana & Rusev and 7% for Jimmy & Naomi.

– Vince McMahon tweeted the following to congratulate Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella on the birth of their first child, a daughter named Birdie Joe Danielson. As reported earlier via WWE, Birdie Joe arrived on Tuesday night, May 9th at 11:58pm. She was born at 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 21 inches. Vince welcomed Birdie Joe to the WWE family with this tweet: