VIDEO: DJ Hyde Uses Homophobic Slur Directed Towards a Fan

DJ Hyde, owner of CZW, called a member of the crowd a “stupid f*cking f*ggot” on Wednesday night before a match and now is apologizing for it. Video from the incident can be seen below.

The incident happened at the Tender Trap in Brooklyn as Hyde was about to face Casanova Valentine. He was cutting a promo, but then took aim verbally at a fan yelling “f*ck you” and said: “Why do you want to f*ck me? You stupid f*cking f*ggot. When did Tender Trap become a gay bar?”

Hyde posted the following statement concerning the incident on his Twitter: