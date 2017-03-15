Dolph Ziggler Cuts “Brass Ring” Promo, Nikki Bella Photo Shoot Previews, Maryse Props

– As seen on last night’s WWE SmackDown, Dolph Ziggler walked out on his match against Mojo Rawley. In the Fallout video below, Ziggler says there are a lot of people who feel they belong just because they are here but that’s not true. Ziggler says you can fight and work your way to WWE or you can be handed a pass and stroll on it, that doesn’t mean you do belong. Ziggler says everyone wants to make a name and prove how good they are around WrestleMania time but he does this 365 days a year. Ziggler says if you want to make a name for yourself in the ring against him, you have to be good. Ziggler says they were really reaching by sending Mojo to the ring tonight. Ziggler says you can keep reaching but you’ll never reach that brass ring because he is the brass ring, and no one can touch him.

– Maryse is receiving props from fans on social media for her MizTV promo on Nikki Bella during last night’s WWE SmackDown. As noted, Maryse and The Miz vs. Nikki and John Cena is now official for WrestleMania 33. She also received these props from Dolph Ziggler:

Not only is @mikethemiz the 2nd best wrestler in his marriage,

he's now the 2nd best talker. Wow @MaryseMizanin #SDLive — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 15, 2017

– Nikki participated in a “Fearless Nikki” photo shoot backstage at SmackDown. The shoot will be released via WWE’s website soon. Below are preview shots: