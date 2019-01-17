Dolph Ziggler Leaving WWE Soon?, Ziggler Turns Down New WWE Role

There has been a lot of talk within WWE on Dolph Ziggler possibly being done with the company soon, according to PWInsider.

Ziggler reportedly has turned down an offer to be a producer for the company. Ziggler recently changed his Twitter name, dropping the WWE gimmick, and has been focusing on his stand-up comedy career. Ziggler’s last WWE TV appearance was the beat-down from Drew McIntyre in December and he has not been on the road with WWE in recent weeks.

A source stated today that Ziggler is still under contract, and some are even denying that he is on his way out at all. Others point to January 31 as his exit date.