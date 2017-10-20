Dolph Ziggler On How WWE Creative Books Him, Fans On TLC Matches, Kane’s Return

– Below is the latest WWE Now video with Cathy Kelley looking at reactions to Kane’s WWE return on Monday’s RAW. As noted, The Big Red Monster will team with Braun Strowman, Cesaro, Sheamus and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to face WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose in the Tables, Ladders & Chairs main event of Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. Angle is replacing Roman Reigns, who is dealing with an illness.

– As noted, AJ Styles is replacing Bray Wyatt at Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view due to an illness that Wyatt is also dealing with. WWE has a new poll asking fans which TLC match they’re most looking forward to – AJ vs. Finn Balor’s Demon or the 3-on-5 TLC main event. As of this writing, 54% have voted for Styles vs. The Demon.

– Dolph Ziggler did a Twitter Q&A earlier this week while traveling to China for a promotional tour and commented on rumors from earlier this year on him likely leaving WWE when his contract expired this month. It should be noted that the reports had Ziggler’s deal expiring at the end of October. Ziggler wrote:

twitter told me October,

But here we are… https://t.co/rb9Ud6LZwJ — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 18, 2017

Ziggler also commented on how he’s booked when asked if he would like to go to RAW because of how he’s treated on the blue brand: