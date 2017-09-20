Dolph Ziggler On Mocking HBK’s Entrance, WWE NXT TV Tapings, Total Bellas

– Below is a Total Bellas preview clip for tonight with Brie Bella wanting to throw a women’s empowerment party for Nikki Bella:

– Tickets for the November 29th WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University will go on sale this Friday at 10am EST. These will be the first tapings after “Takeover: Houston” during Survivor Series weekend.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown saw Dolph Ziggler continue his anti-gimmicks storyline as he mocked entrances of Triple H, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels and DX. Ziggler had this Twitter exchange with a fan over the HBK entrance:

Im sorry but @HEELZiggler spoofing hbk entrance on sd..wasnt that your whole gimmick for some time? 😂 — Nicole Green (@nicnakxo) September 20, 2017