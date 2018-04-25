Dolph Ziggler & Renee Young Interview Batista & Co-Stars, WWE Congratulates The Rock, More

– Below is behind-the-scenes footage from WrestleMania 34 with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon trying out the motorcycles used in their entrances for the loss to Ronda Rousey and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Triple H talks about how Vince McMahon had a similar motorcycle before selling it years back.

– Below is new video of Dolph Ziggler and Renee Young interviewing the cast of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” movie, including former WWE Champion Batista. They play a game of “Superstar or Superhero?” with The Animal, the Infinity War directors, Don Cheadle, Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt and others.

– WWE stock was up 2.86% today, closing at $39.53 per share. Today’s high was $40.18 and the low was $38.31. This is another new closing high.

– As noted, The Rock and his longtime partner Lauren Hashian welcomed their second daughter into the world this week, Tiana Gia Johnson. This makes daughter #3 for The Great One. WWE congratulated Rock with the following announcement on their website: