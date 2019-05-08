WWE NXT Superstar Dominik Dijakovic returned to Twitter today to announce that he under went knee surgery on Tuesday.

“Yesterday morning my knee was surgically repaired in Orlando, Florida,” Dijakovic revealed. “I know to many of you, you’d consider this a burden or a setback but not me, I consider this a gift. I’m happy that I had a tear in my meniscus because this, this represents sacrifice, this represents discipline. I had to rip away the weakness to rebuild it, to be stronger than ever, using my blood. My blood.

“When I was through, the only ones waiting for me were my family. The only ones that have ever waited for me are my family. They will drive me. They will drive me to return stronger than ever to regain what is rightfully ours. And that’s the North American Championship.”

There’s no word yet on when Dijakovic will be back in action, but he could be out of the ring for around 3 months. We will keep you updated on any further details from WWE.

As mentioned in the video below, Dijakovic still has his eyes on the NXT North American Title, currently held by The Velveteen Dream. We noted before how Dream and Dijakovic recently began a feud on TV for the title. It was believed that they would do battle at NXT “Takeover: XXV” on June 8 from Bridgeport, CT, but there was no sign of Dijakovic at last week’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Dream feuded with Tyler Breeze instead. Breeze is now working regularly for the black & yellow brand and speculation is that he will challenge Dream at Takeover.