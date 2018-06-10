Dominion 6.9 in Osaka-Jo Hall Results

New Japan Pro-Wrestling recently held the Dominion event in Osaka-Jo Hall. Here are the results from one of New Japan’s biggest shows of the year.

IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Suzuki-gun (El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru) defeated Roppongi 3K (SHO and YOH) after Kanemaru smashed a whiskey bottle over Sho’s head and El Desperado rolled him up for the pin to retain the titles.

David Finlay and Juice Robinson defeated CHAOS (IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion “Switchblade” Jay White and YOSHI-HASHI) after Robinson pinned White after hitting Pulp Friction. This is will likely set up a future title match between Robinson and White.

Suzuki-gun (Minoru Suzuki and Zack Sabre Jr.) defeated CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii and Toru Yano) after Sabre forced Yano to submit to a Jim Breaks Special… and Sabre executed the hold without using his hands. After the match, Ishii beat down Suzuki, likely setting up a dream brawl between the two in the future.

Michael Elgin defeated NEVER Openweight Champion Hirooki Goto and Taichi to win the NEVER Openweight Championship. Elgin won the match by hitting Taichi with the Revolution Elgin Bomb.

The Young Bucks (Nick and Matt Jackson) defeated IWGP Tag Team Champions Los Ingobernables de Japon (EVIL and SANADA) to capture the IWGP Tag Team Championships. They won the match by hitting More Bang for Your Buck on SANADA, and become only the second team to capture both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and the IWGP Tag Team Championships, as well as the first team to hold all of the tag team championships in New Japan.

Bullet Club (Cody Rhodes, Marty Scurll, and Hangman Page) defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Jushin “Thunder” Liger after Cody hit the Cross Rhodes on Liger.

Hiromu Takahashi defeated IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay to capture the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship after hitting the Time Bomb on Ospreay.

Chris Jericho defeated IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito to become the first man to capture both the WWE and IWGP Intercontinental Championships. Jericho won the match after hitting a low blow and a Codebreaker for the pin. After the match, Jericho brutally attacked Naito until EVIL came down to make the save.

Kenny Omega defeated IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada in a No Time Limits, Best 2 of 3 Falls Match to capture the IWGP Heavyweight Championship and end Okada’s 720-day reign with the belt. Okada took the first fall by reversing Omega’s reversal of the Rainmaker into a rana pin. Omega took the second fall after hitting the One-Winged Angel. Omega took the third and deciding fall after hitting another One-Winged Angel to finally capture the gold in a 64-minute match. After the match, Omega celebrates in the ring with Kota Ibushi and the Young Bucks to end the show.