WWE has announced a big double contract signing for this Monday’s show. WWE RAW and Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch will be taking part in two matches at this Sunday’s Money In The Bank event. Lynch will be defending her Smackdown title against Charlotte Flair and her RAW Championship against Lacey Evans at the PPV.

The company has also announced two matches that will be taking place this Monday. Ricochet vs. Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman vs. Drew McIntyre in singles matches have been booked. Also, The four RAW entrants in the Women’s MITB Ladder Match (Naomi, Natalya, Alexa Bliss, and Dana Brooke) will face off in a Fatal 4-Way Match.

WWE will be taping this week’s episode of RAW from the O2 Arena in London, England. The show will not be shown live but we will have spoilers for the results once these are available on Monday.