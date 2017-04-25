Drama Based On Vince McMahon’s Career Gets Green Light

Deadline reports that Sony’s TriStar will be releasing a drama based on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon in the near future.

“Pandemonium” will cover Vince’s ascension in the wrestling business. WWE Studios is involved as President Michael Liusi is one of the producers, along with Andrew Lazar & Adam Goldworm. The script is being written by Craig A. Williams and the movie will be directed by John Requa & Glenn Ficarra.

No word yet on when the movie will be released but we will keep you updated.