Dream Match Added To All In

A first-time ever dream match has been added to All In.

Kenny Omega will be facing Pentagon Jr. on the show. They previously shared the ring together in a six-man tag during last year’s PWG Battle of Los Angeles, with Omega & The Young Bucks defeating Pentagon, Fenix & Flamita.

The Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois will host All In on September 1. The main card will air live on pay-per-view, Fite TV, and HonorClub at 7 p.m. Eastern time. Before that, the first hour (All In: Zero Hour) will be shown exclusively on WGN America.

Below is the updated card:

The Young Bucks & Kota Ibushi vs. Rey Mysterio, Fenix & Bandido

Kenny Omega vs. Pentagon Jr.

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis defending against Cody Rhodes

Kazuchika Okada vs. Marty Scurll

ROH World Champion Jay Lethal defending against the winner of the Over Budget Battle Royale

Madison Rayne vs. Tessa Blanchard vs. Britt Baker vs. Chelsea Green

Hangman Page vs. Joey Janela

“Arrow” star Stephen Amell vs. Christopher Daniels

15-participant Over Budget Battle Royale (the winner will challenge for Jay Lethal’s ROH World Championship later in the night) (All In: Zero Hour)

The Briscoes vs. Frankie Kazarian & Scorpio Sky (All In: Zero Hour)