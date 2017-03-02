Drew Galloway On His Decision To Leave TNA, Possibility Of Returning To WWE

Following his decision not to re-sign with Impact Wrestling recently, Drew Galloway spoke with The Scottish Sun about what led to his decision.

“They came to me last week with an offer and it was very very good one, one of the best in the company and a position as top guy but the reality is that because they waited until the last second I had to turn it down. Everything was so last minute. I had to to think about back-up plans and family because it went to the wire.”

Galloway continued, “I was surprised I got no heads-up beforehand and when they got in touch last week they wouldn’t accept no for an answer and the financial offer was great so it was a very hard decision to make. If all of this was said three weeks ago I would have signed.”

The former TNA World Champion also spoke about the possibility of making a return to WWE, but made it clear that because of his age and place in life, he won’t rush to do so, as he intends to explore all offers on the table before making any committments.

Check out the complete Drew Galloway interview at TheScottishSun.co.uk.