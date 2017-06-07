Drew Gulak On His Campaign To Change 205 Live, Neville On Defeating TJP, Louie Valle

– As seen on this week’s WWE 205 Live, Mustafa Ali picked up a win over a wrestler named Louie Valle, despite a distraction from “No Fly Zone” Drew Gulak. Ali ended the segment by dropping Gulak at ringside. Below is post-show video of Gulak talking to Dasha Fuentes. Gulak believes he’s making progress with Ali as he won the match with a technical move. Gulak says that’s a good sign because he believes in a better 205 Live and he believes his “No Fly Zone” campaign will change 205 Live but change takes time & patience.

– Speaking of enhancement talent Louie Valle, Eric sent word that he was played by CHIKARA wrestler Kodama.

– It will be interesting to see who challenges WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville next after he retained over TJP in the main event of this week’s WWE 205 Live episode. This win comes after Neville retained over Austin Aries for the third straight time at WWE Extreme Rules this past Sunday. Neville tweeted the following after the win over TJP: