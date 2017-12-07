Drew McIntyre Back To Training (Video), Sasha Banks & Alexa Bliss On Making History, WWE Live

Tonight is a HISTORIC night for @AlexaBliss_WWE as the #Raw #WomensChampionship is defended in Abu Dhabi for the FIRST TIME EVER! #WWEAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/DJP5tz8wRl — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2017

– As noted, tonight’s WWE live event match between Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss will make history as the first women’s match in the United Arab Emirates. Above and below are videos of Bliss and an emotional Banks discussing the match, which saw Bliss retain. Banks notes that last year the match wasn’t allowed to happen due to Islamic law.

– WWE has a new “Walk the Aisle” VIP feature for upcoming live events. The add-on features a seat in the first 4 rows on the aisle, a chance to “walk the aisle” before the show begins, a ringside photo op, three exclusive pieces of merchandise, a signed piece of merchandise, a program and a commemorative ticket. This offer is not available in all markets but can be added to your order when using Ticketmaster.

– Drew McIntyre is already back to working out, as seen in this new video from the Hard Knocks South gym in Tampa. McIntyre suffered a bicep injury at WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames” as he lost the NXT Title to Andrade “Cien” Almas. McIntyre will not be able to return in time for his rematch at “Takeover: Philly” during WWE Royal Rumble weekend.