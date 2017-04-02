Drew McIntyre Confirms He Is Back In WWE As Part Of The NXT Roster

As noted, former WWE Intercontinental Champion Drew McIntyre, who has been working under the name of Drew Galloway for the past couple of years, appeared on-camera during the NXT TakeOver: Orlando broadcast on Saturday night.

Apparently this was by design.

McIntyre, who has worked under the name of Drew Galloway for the past couple of years, including a stint in TNA Impact Wrestling where he became a TNA World Champion and TNA Grand Champion, spoke with ESPN.com after Saturday’s live NXT TakeOver: Orlando special on the WWE Network and confirmed that he is officially back in the WWE Universe as part of the NXT roster.

“Well, the answer’s pretty simple,” said McIntyre. “I’ve won championships all across the world. I’ve helped build brands. So what’s the next logical thing for me to do? It’s to come here and win the NXT title.”

McIntyre continued, “If that’s not clear enough for everybody, Drew McIntyre has signed with NXT.”

