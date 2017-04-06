Drew McIntyre Fan Video From NXT TV Tapings, Elias Samson Returns Under A Mask, Fans On NXT

– The Oney Lorcan vs. El Vagabundo match that took place before WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” on Saturday was not a dark match and did air on tonight’s WWE Network episode, along with Peyton Royce vs. Aliyah and Heavy Machinery vs. The Bollywood Boyz, which were also taped in Orlando. Despite losing the “Loser Leaves NXT” match to Kassius Ohno last week, Elias Samson made his way back to NXT TV this week using the masked El Vagabundo gimmick. He was unmasked and escorted out of the area after losing the match to Lorcan, which you can see below. No word yet on how long they plan on doing the mask gimmick with Samson but as noted before, it appears his main roster call-up has been delayed. It was believed that the “Loser Leaves NXT” match was Samson’s ticket to the main roster.

– As seen below, 59% of fans on Twitter gave this week’s NXT episode a thumbs up with over 1000 votes:

Did you enjoy tonight's episode of @WWENXT? — WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2017

– As noted, Drew McIntyre returned to the ring for WWE at tonight’s NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. He debuted a new theme song and wrestled Oney Lorcan in a match for the April 12th episode and also wrestled Andrade “Cien” Almas for the April 26th episode. Fans across social media were disappointed to hear the “Broken Dreams” theme was no longer being used. You can hear part of McIntyre’s new theme song below: