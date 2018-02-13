Drew McIntyre Inducted Into The ICW HOF, Drew Thanks Triple H (Photos)

WWE NXT Superstar Drew McIntyre was inducted into the Insane Championship Wrestling Hall of Fame on Monday in Glasgow, Scotland at the ICW Fight Club tapings. McIntyre is a two-time ICW Heavyweight Champion and becomes the second talent in the ICW Hall of Fame along with Carmel Jacobs.

The induction was done by ICW owner and founder, Mark Dallas. Dallas praised Galloway as the first one to believe in ICW back in 2006 and said he’s supported them since. Galloway praised ICW for their growth and thanked his friends & family in attendance. Galloway also thanked Triple H for making the induction possible, noting that Triple H insisted he travel to Scotland to appear at the ceremony. McIntyre later promised to become the first-ever Scottish WWE Champion and the induction ended with the ICW roster celebrating in the ring.

McIntyre has been out of action with a torn bicep since November. It was reported then that he would be out of action until April this year, setting up a potential return at NXT “Takeover: New Orleans” or the NXT TV tapings during WrestleMania 34 Week.

Below are photos from last night’s induction and comments from McIntyre:

“I don’t just want to be the first British, not just the first UK, but the first Scottish-born WWE World Heavyweight Champion!” Congratulations @DMcIntyreWWE on his #ICWHOF induction! #ICWFightClub pic.twitter.com/HG2lfCGVeg — WWE UK (@WWEUK) February 12, 2018

Tonight @DMcIntyreWWE said that "we need to thank ICW's big Uncle Paul for allowing me to be here" leading to the crowd chanting "thank you Uncle Paul." So I take it that's what we are referring to @TripleH as in ICW from now? 😂 #CheersUnclePaul #legend #TheMan — Mark Dallas (@RealMarkDallas) February 13, 2018