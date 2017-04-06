Drew McIntyre, New Big Man & More Set For Next Week’s NXT Episode

The April 12th WWE NXT episode is set to be a major episode as the main event will feature the NXT in-ring return of Drew McIntyre (Drew Galloway). Galloway worked tonight’s tapings at Full Sail University and faced Oney Lorcan. McIntyre is using a new theme song with bagpipes for his entrance.

The April 12th episode will also see Aleister Black and Dylan Miley make their Wednesday night TV debuts. Black made his Takeover debut in Orlando this past Saturday night with a win over Andrade “Cien” Almas. He will team with Corey Hollis to face Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on next week’s show. The 6 foot 3 inch, 285 pound Miley is known for his large hands. He signed in late 2013 and has worked less than a dozen live event matches since then. The April 12th episode will see Miley team with an unknown wrestler to face Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa. It was reported a while back that WWE officials saw a lot of potential in the former bodybuilder.

The former Kimber Lee is also set to make her TV debut on the April 12th episode. She wrestled Ruby Riot at tonight’s TV tapings and was announced by her real name, Kimberly Frankele.

As noted, next Wednesday’s show will also see the debut of a new theme song, a new intro video and new graphics for the set inside Full Sail University.