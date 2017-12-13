Drew McIntyre On A Primary Goal He’s Had For WWE NXT, SmackDown Social Stats, Michael Cole

– Below is new video of Michael Cole talking about WWE’s 15th annual Tribute to The Troops, taped last week on the USS Dewey at Naval Base San Diego. Cole will call the two-hour special with JBL and Byron Saxton this Thursday night on the USA Network.

– Last night’s WWE SmackDown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind The Voice. SmackDown had a total of 292,000 interactions on Facebook and Twitter this week – 203,000 unique interactions on Facebook and 89,000 unique interactions on Twitter. This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 306,000 interactions – 221,000 on Facebook and 85,000 interactions on Twitter. As noted, Nielsen recently changed the breakdown of the Twitter and Facebook stats for shows as they no longer release the number of unique interactions and authors, just the total number of interactions.

– Drew McIntyre, who is currently out of action with a bicep injury, tweeted the following along with Triple H to promote tonight’s broadcast debut of WWE NXT on the USA Network:

Tonight at 7pm ET, @WWENXT airs on the @USA_Network for the FIRST TIME EVER. (8pm on @WWENetwork) This is an episode you do NOT want to miss. #WeAreNXT — Triple H (@TripleH) December 13, 2017