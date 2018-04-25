Drew McIntyre On Being Dangerous, Shinsuke Nakamura’s New Theme, Jinder Mahal

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw Shinsuke Nakamura debut a new theme song and entrance video. You can see the video with the single above, “Shadows of a Setting Sun” by Shadows of The Sun. Nakamura teamed with Rusev and Aiden English to defeat WWE Champion AJ Style, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson in this week’s blue brand main event. Nakamura will now face AJ with the title on the line at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

– Jinder Mahal took to Twitter after this week’s SmackDown and sent the following warning to WWE United States Champion Jeff Hardy. Jinder did not appear on SmackDown this week but he sent a masked Sunil Singh to take out Hardy’s knee from behind while Hardy was watching Randy Orton vs. Shelton Benjamin. Hardy is set to defend against Jinder at Friday’s Greatest Royal Rumble event and the winner will then face Orton at the May 6th Backlash pay-per-view.

The only air @JeffHardyBrand will get now is the time right before I drop him to the ground with the Khallas and take back MY #USTitle. You have only days left. #WWEGRR — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) April 25, 2018

– As noted, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler defeated Titus Worldwide on this week’s RAW and cut post-match promos to put the rest of the locker room on notice. McIntyre tweeted the following in response to a WWE tweet that said the landscape on RAW is about to change thanks to Dolph and Drew, who appear to be using a new name for their team – The Show.