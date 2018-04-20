Drew McIntyre on His WWE RAW Call-Up, Ric Flair Performs with Rappers, More

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this week to help Metro Boomin’ and Migos rapper Offset perform their “The Ric Flair Drip” single:

– Tuesday’s WWE SmackDown saw Naomi run to ringside to save husband Jimmy Uso from more punishment at the hands of SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers. Below is post-show video of The Usos asking Naomi to stay away from the danger.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which is the biggest acquisition for SmackDown in the Superstar Shakeup and the post-WrestleMania 34 call-ups. As of this writing, 41% voted for Samoa Joe while 19% voted for Asuka, 9% for The Miz, 8% for SAnitY, 7% for Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, 5% for Sheamus & Cesaro, 3% for Big Cass, 3% for R-Truth, 2% for The IIconics, 2% for Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, 1% for Sonya Deville & Mandy Rose.

– Drew McIntyre tweeted the following on his call-up to the red brand on Monday’s Superstar Shakeup edition of RAW. As noted, McIntyre arrived with Dolph Ziggler and took out Titus Worldwide.