Drew McIntyre may have suffered an injury during the main event of tonight’s post-WrestleMania 35 edition of WWE SmackDown from Brooklyn, which saw The New Day defeat The Bar and McIntyre in six-man action.

McIntyre was in control of Xavier Woods and slammed him on top of the announce table as SmackDown went to commercial break towards the end of the match. They came back from another commercial and McIntyre was nowhere to be seen as The New Day put away Sheamus to get the pinfall win.

Multiple fans in attendance noted that McIntyre tagged out of the match and walked away from the ring during the commercial break, apparently injured.

“Drew just tagged out, waved his arms around for a few seconds as if he was brushing someone off that was talking to him, and then walked around the ring to the back. He did not walk up the ramp but took the pathway next to the stage that led to the backstage area. He walked out on his own but appeared to be hurt,” wrote one of our correspondents, David Taylor Stengal.

Fans in the Barclays Center are speculating that McIntyre was injured during the match, but that has not been confirmed and should be taken as speculation for now. Stay tuned for updates on McIntyre’s status.