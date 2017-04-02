Drew McIntyre Still Booked For ICW: Barramania 3 Despite Re-Signing With WWE

As noted, former TNA World Champion Drew Galloway appeared on camera under his old WWE name of Drew McIntyre during Saturday night’s NXT TakeOver: Orlando live special on the WWE Network.

After the show, McIntyre spoke briefly with ESPN.com, where he confirmed that he has officially signed on the dotted line with WWE again, returning to the company as part of the NXT talent roster.

It’s worth noting that despite being officially back in the fold with WWE again, McIntyre is still scheduled to appear as advertised at the Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) “Barramania” event on April 16th in Glasgow, Scotland.

Whether McIntyre was simply allowed to work that specific date due to the promotion being ICW, which has been featured along with EVOLVE Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling at WrestleMania Axxess this weekend in Orlando, Florida, or he is simply finishing out his existing independent bookings before returning as an exclusive talent with WWE remains to be seen.

For more information on the ICW: Barramania event on 4/16, visit InsaneWrestling.co.uk.