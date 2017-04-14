Drew McIntyre’s NXT Theme, Titus O’Neil Speaking At “TED Talks”, Total Bellas Season 2

– As seen below, WWE Music has released Drew McIntyre’s new “Gallantry” theme song for WWE NXT:

– Nikki Bella revealed on YouTube that season two of Total Bellas will premiere on the E! network this September. As noted, the series wrapped filming this week. Last season had Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan moving in with John Cena and Nikki while Nikki recovered from her injury. This season will see Cena and Nikki move in with Brie and Bryan as Brie goes through her first pregnancy.

– Titus O’Neil announced on Twitter that he will be speaking at the UCLA TED Talks event on May 20th at Royce Hall in Los Angeles. He wrote: