EC3 Backstage Promo, Rematch Set For Next Week’s NXT, Shayna Baszler – Nikki Cross

– This week’s WWE NXT episode saw EC3 defeat Fabian Aichner in a match that saw Johnny Gargano interrupt to reveal that he had signed the Street Fight contract for the battle with Tommaso Ciampa at the NXT “Takeover: Chicago II” event. Below is video of Sarah Schreiber interviewing EC3 after the match. EC3 talks about how with each win we can feel the tide changing as NXT becomes NX3. He goes on about perfection and being the man of NXT to end the promo.

– Kairi Sane vs. Lacey Evans in a rematch from the May 23rd episode has been confirmed for next week’s NXT show. As noted, Danny Burch vs. NXT Tag Team Champion Roderick Strong will also air.

– This week’s NXT main event saw Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler retain over Dakota Kai. The post-match angle had Nikki Cross scoring a fake pin on Baszler and celebrating like she won. This was done to set up a match between the two at the “Takeover: Chicago II” event. Below are post-show tweets from Baszler and Cross:

I win actual official matches, like a REAL champion. If @NikkiCrossWWE wants to make a mockery of the title, I will make an example of her. https://t.co/fDbpxJgM7F — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018

Say what you want about how I became (& still am) the #NXTChampion, but to entertain @NikkiCrossWWE delusions is to disrespect me, & more importantly, the title. — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) May 31, 2018

Hehehehehehe her championship? My championship?! Hers??!! Hehehe all mine!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/3AtsHWinpb — Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) May 31, 2018